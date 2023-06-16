Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 16 (UPI) -- A Kansas City, Mo., hotel has agreed to honor a 40-year-old gift certificate found by a local couple in their wedding album.

Tim and Melinda O'Brien said they spent their wedding night in 1983 at the old Muehlebach Hotel.

The couple, preparing to celebrate their 40th anniversary on June 25, said they recently found a 40-year-old gift certificate to the hotel.

"I was going through our old wedding album and there was a certificate right there," Tim O'Brien told KMBC-TV. "I wonder if they'll still honor this."

The Muehlebach Hotel, which opened in 1915, became part of the Kansas City Marriott Downtown complex in 1996.

The hotel said it will honor the 40-year-old gift certificate, which states that the bearer can use it any year on the month of their wedding anniversary to stay at the same price as their wedding night -- in this case, $38.

"I can't take credit for that marketing initiative, but we have some rooms that are very comparable," hotel manager Dustin Holcumbrink said.

The O'Briens said they will use the certificate on Sunday, the 40th anniversary of their wedding night.