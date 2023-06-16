Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 16, 2023 / 2:38 PM

Missouri hotel agrees to honor 40-year-old gift certificate

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 16 (UPI) -- A Kansas City, Mo., hotel has agreed to honor a 40-year-old gift certificate found by a local couple in their wedding album.

Tim and Melinda O'Brien said they spent their wedding night in 1983 at the old Muehlebach Hotel.

Advertisement

The couple, preparing to celebrate their 40th anniversary on June 25, said they recently found a 40-year-old gift certificate to the hotel.

"I was going through our old wedding album and there was a certificate right there," Tim O'Brien told KMBC-TV. "I wonder if they'll still honor this."

The Muehlebach Hotel, which opened in 1915, became part of the Kansas City Marriott Downtown complex in 1996.

The hotel said it will honor the 40-year-old gift certificate, which states that the bearer can use it any year on the month of their wedding anniversary to stay at the same price as their wedding night -- in this case, $38.

"I can't take credit for that marketing initiative, but we have some rooms that are very comparable," hotel manager Dustin Holcumbrink said.

The O'Briens said they will use the certificate on Sunday, the 40th anniversary of their wedding night.

Advertisement

Read More

Baby raccoons rescued from rubble after Utah demolition Man wins $50,000 'early birthday present' from Kentucky Lottery Mysterious ice chunk falls from the sky, dents Pa. family's gutters

Latest Headlines

Trapped kitten rescued after four days underneath house
Odd News // 27 minutes ago
Trapped kitten rescued after four days underneath house
June 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters came together in British Columbia to rescue a kitten trapped underneath a home for about four days.
Baby raccoons rescued from rubble after Utah demolition
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Baby raccoons rescued from rubble after Utah demolition
June 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Utah came to the rescue of eight baby raccoons found by a crew demolishing an abandoned house.
Man wins $50,000 'early birthday present' from Kentucky Lottery
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man wins $50,000 'early birthday present' from Kentucky Lottery
June 16 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man who bought a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket from a local convenience store ended up winning a $50,000 "early birthday present."
Mysterious ice chunk falls from the sky, dents Pa. family's gutters
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Mysterious ice chunk falls from the sky, dents Pa. family's gutters
June 16 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man's gutters were left dented when a mysterious chunk of ice fell from the sky and struck the edge of his house.
Bear climbs into truck, eats worker's lunch in New Hampshire
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Bear climbs into truck, eats worker's lunch in New Hampshire
June 16 (UPI) -- Workers for a glass company captured video when a bear wandered up to their work site, climbed into a truck and feasted on a worker's lunch.
Florida man's dalmatian collection breaks world record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Florida man's dalmatian collection breaks world record
June 16 (UPI) -- A Florida man with a particular love of one specific dog breed earned a Guinness World Record for the largest collection of dalmatian-related items, with 1,152 pieces.
Pig captured after several days on the loose in Pennsylvania
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Pig captured after several days on the loose in Pennsylvania
June 16 (UPI) -- A pig has a new home at a sanctuary after being seen wandering loose in a Pennsylvania neighborhood for several days.
Wandering bear captured at Florida airport
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Wandering bear captured at Florida airport
June 15 (UPI) -- A black bear was safely captured and relocated after being seen wandering the grounds of Florida's Tampa International Airport.
Maryland man's lucky lottery numbers pay off after nearly 10 years
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Maryland man's lucky lottery numbers pay off after nearly 10 years
June 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $50,000 lottery prize after using the same set of numbers to enter Bonus Match 5 drawings for nearly a decade.
Sri Lanka doctors remove 5.26-inch, 1.76-pound kidney stone from patient
Odd News // 1 day ago
Sri Lanka doctors remove 5.26-inch, 1.76-pound kidney stone from patient
June 15 (UPI) -- Surgeons at a hospital in Sri Lanka said a patient underwent surgery to remove a massive kidney stone that measured 5.26 inches long and weighed 1.76 pounds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sri Lanka doctors remove 5.26-inch, 1.76-pound kidney stone from patient
Sri Lanka doctors remove 5.26-inch, 1.76-pound kidney stone from patient
Wandering bear captured at Florida airport
Wandering bear captured at Florida airport
California speedcuber solves 3x3x3 Rubik's cube in 3.13 seconds
California speedcuber solves 3x3x3 Rubik's cube in 3.13 seconds
Quebec woman finds message in a bottle launched 34 years earlier
Quebec woman finds message in a bottle launched 34 years earlier
73-year-old tries lottery game for the first time, wins jackpot
73-year-old tries lottery game for the first time, wins jackpot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement