June 16, 2023 / 11:28 AM

Florida man's dalmatian collection breaks world record

By Ben Hooper
Scott Erbele of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., owns 1,152 dalmatian-related items. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
Scott Erbele of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., owns 1,152 dalmatian-related items. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

June 16 (UPI) -- A Florida man with a particular love of one specific dog breed earned a Guinness World Record for the largest collection of dalmatian-related items, with 1,152 pieces.

Scott Erbele of Fort Lauderdale said his collection began with a dalmatian lamp his parents bought him when he was a baby in 1954, and his love of the dog breed really took off a few years later, when he started to idolize firefighters.

"My parents bought a home in 1963, located in Silver Spring, Md., fortunately across the street from the volunteer fire station," Erbele told Guinness World Records. "The alerting siren would blow, and I would run to the firehouse, answer the phone, and open the doors for the arriving firefighters."

Erbele became a firefighter himself as a teenager.

"The day I turned 16, I became a member. Through the years I rose through the ranks, and served as Deputy Chief, and president of the department. I am a life member but have long been inactive," he said.

He also served as a professional firefighter in Arlington County, Va., from 1975 until 1997.

He said he filled his first cabinet with collectible dalmatian items in the early 2000s, and today it fills several cabinets and has spread into the rest of his home.

His collection features plush toys, figurines, Christmas decorations and artwork including a pair of Thomas Kinkade prints worth about $2,000 each.

"I am sure I will be outnumbered at some point. In which case, I will try again. Since the record count in February, I have easily acquired another 50 items. It's just so much fun. Somehow, I need to get this under control. I must have spots," he said.

