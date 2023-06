Doctors at Army Hospital in Sri Lanka removed a kidney stone measuring 5.26 inches long and weighing 1.76 pounds from a patient's right kidney. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

June 15 (UPI) -- Surgeons at a hospital in Sri Lanka said a patient underwent surgery to remove a massive kidney stone that measured 5.26 inches long and weighed 1.76 pounds. Dr. Kugadas Sutharshan and the urological team at Army Hospital in Colombo performed surgery on Canistus Coonghe, 62, to remove the colossal stone from his right kidney. Advertisement

The stone measured 5.26 inches long and 4.15 inches wide, breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest kidney stone ever recorded. The previous largest stone, which measured 5.11 inches long, was removed from a patient in India in 2004.

The kidney stone was also certified as the heaviest on record, weighing 1.76 pounds.

Sutharshan said the team determined Coonghe's kidney was still performing its normal functions and he is now recovering well from the operation.