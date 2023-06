A Maryland man scored a $50,000 Bonus Match 5 lottery prize after using the same set of numbers to enter the drawing for nearly a decade. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $50,000 lottery prize after using the same set of numbers to enter Bonus Match 5 drawings for nearly a decade. The Temple Hills man told Maryland Lottery officials he bought a $4 ticket with six lines of numbers for the May 28 Bonus Match 5 drawing at Modern Liquors on Iverson Street in Temple Hills. Advertisement

One of the lines on the ticket bore the numbers 5-6-8-23-30.

"I play the same numbers all the time, I've been doing so for years," the player said. He estimated he's been using the digits for nearly 10 years.

Those lucky numbers ended up being drawn, earning him a $50,000 prize. Another line of numbers on his ticket earned him an additional $15.

The winner said he plans to use some of his prize money to pay bills and the rest will go into savings.