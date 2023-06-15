Wandering bear captured at Florida airport

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 15 (UPI) -- A black bear was safely captured and relocated after being seen wandering the grounds of Florida's Tampa International Airport.

Airport officials said in a news release that a Transportation Security Administration employee first spotted the bear walking along a perimeter fence Tuesday and reported the sighting to the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was contacted and set a trap in the area.

The bear was spotted again on Wednesday and FWC personnel were called out to the scene. They attempted to tranquilize the bear twice, but the animal gave them the slip.

The bear ended up being captured later Wednesday when it wandered into the trap.

The airport said the bear was relocated to wildlife preserve elsewhere in the state.