June 14 (UPI) -- An Australian man sitting on the toilet at his Queensland home had a scare when he spotted a nearly 10-foot python on top of his shower.

Anthony Jackson from Hudson Snake Catching said he was summoned to an Oxenford home Wednesday morning by a resident who reported seeing a big snake in his bathroom while he was using the toilet.

The snake catching business posted photos to Facebook showing the coastal carpet python perched atop the shower door frame, just underneath a light.

"After I stopped having a laugh for a few minutes, I got the hook and took it down and then it was cranky," Jackson told the News.com.au.

Jackson said the snake was apparently upset about being removed from the heat emanating from the light.

The snake catcher said he avoided being bitten by the agitated snake and managed to get it into a pillow case for safe transport into the wild.