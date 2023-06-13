Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 13 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Texas said a woman who thought she had found an injured lemur at the side of a road had to flee her car when the animal -- actually a ringtail -- became "agitated."

City of San Antonio Animal Care Services said in a Facebook post it received a 311 call recently from a woman who reported she had been driving in San Antonio when she found a "small, strange creature" at the side of the road that she believed to be a lemur, a primate far from its native habitat in Madagascar.

"While her intentions to help the animal were pure, the animal quickly became agitated, and Miss U had to exit her vehicle and call 311 for help to keep from getting injured," the post said.

An officer arrived on the scene and discovered the animal "causing havoc" in the woman's car was actually a ringtail, a raccoon relative native to the area but rarely seen due to their nocturnal nature.

"Their elusive nature makes seeing them in the wild a rare treat," the post said.

The ringtail was treated for its injuries by a local veterinarian before being transferred to Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation.

"We love having animal lovers, like Miss U, in our community; however, we ask you to PLEASE report injured wildlife to 311 for the safety of all involved," officials wrote.