June 13, 2023 / 1:24 PM

Injured 'lemur' that chased Texas woman out of her car was a ringtail

By Ben Hooper
June 13 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Texas said a woman who thought she had found an injured lemur at the side of a road had to flee her car when the animal -- actually a ringtail -- became "agitated."

City of San Antonio Animal Care Services said in a Facebook post it received a 311 call recently from a woman who reported she had been driving in San Antonio when she found a "small, strange creature" at the side of the road that she believed to be a lemur, a primate far from its native habitat in Madagascar.

"While her intentions to help the animal were pure, the animal quickly became agitated, and Miss U had to exit her vehicle and call 311 for help to keep from getting injured," the post said.

An officer arrived on the scene and discovered the animal "causing havoc" in the woman's car was actually a ringtail, a raccoon relative native to the area but rarely seen due to their nocturnal nature.

"Their elusive nature makes seeing them in the wild a rare treat," the post said.

The ringtail was treated for its injuries by a local veterinarian before being transferred to Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation.

"We love having animal lovers, like Miss U, in our community; however, we ask you to PLEASE report injured wildlife to 311 for the safety of all involved," officials wrote.

Texas man finds 2011 high school diploma in the middle of a road
Odd News // 55 minutes ago
Texas man finds 2011 high school diploma in the middle of a road
June 13 (UPI) -- A Texas man is trying to track down the owner of an unusual piece of lost property he found in the middle of a road: a high school diploma.
Nigerian chef's nearly 100-hour cooking marathon officially a world record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Nigerian chef's nearly 100-hour cooking marathon officially a world record
June 13 (UPI) -- A Nigerian chef is officially a Guinness World Record holder after spending a consecutive 93 hours and 11 minutes cooking.
Cat, dog rescued from under Oklahoma deck
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Cat, dog rescued from under Oklahoma deck
June 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Oklahoma came to the rescue of a dog and a cat who wandered under a deck together and became stuck.
Lioness carries cub through traffic
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Lioness carries cub through traffic
This mother lioness carries her cub across the road and causes a massive roadblock as she searches for a new den site.
Buying 25 tickets for one lottery drawing earns Va. man $125,000
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Buying 25 tickets for one lottery drawing earns Va. man $125,000
June 12 (UPI) -- A Virginia man's big gamble paid off when he bought 25 identical tickets for the same lottery drawing and won a total $125,000.
Baby fox with litter stuck around its neck rescued in Britain
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Baby fox with litter stuck around its neck rescued in Britain
June 12 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a baby fox was rescued after wandering around for three weeks with a piece of litter stuck around its neck.
Missing dog travels through miles of underground water tunnels in Pennsylvania
Odd News // 1 day ago
Missing dog travels through miles of underground water tunnels in Pennsylvania
June 12 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Pennsylvania said a missing dog was found and safely returned to her owners after traveling several miles through an underground water system.
10-foot crocodile removed from Florida swimming pool
Odd News // 1 day ago
10-foot crocodile removed from Florida swimming pool
June 12 (UPI) -- A Florida Keys family called in some help from experts when they arrived home and found a 10-foot crocodile swimming in their pool.
68-foot poison ivy plant in Ontario is officially the world's tallest
Odd News // 1 day ago
68-foot poison ivy plant in Ontario is officially the world's tallest
June 12 (UPI) -- An Ontario man said a 68-foot-tall poison ivy plant he found growing on his property left him itching for Guinness World Records recognition.
Florida beachgoers shocked when bear emerges from Gulf of Mexico
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida beachgoers shocked when bear emerges from Gulf of Mexico
June 12 (UPI) -- Visitors to a Florida beach were in for a surprise when a black bear was spotted swimming side-by-side with their fellow beachgoers.
