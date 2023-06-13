Trending
Odd News
June 13, 2023 / 1:15 PM

Texas man finds 2011 high school diploma in the middle of a road

By Ben Hooper
June 13 (UPI) -- A Texas man is trying to track down the owner of an unusual piece of lost property he found in the middle of a road: a high school diploma.

Louis Anello said he was driving home from a grocery store when he spotted something in the road between U.S. Highways 84 and 69 in Rusk.

"It looked like something important, and I was surprised it was a diploma," Anello told KYTX-TV. "I thought it was a new diploma and later realized it was an old one."

The Mount Enterprise High School diploma bears the name Jonathan Michael Smith and is dated May 20, 2011.

Anello's wife, Doris, posted a photo of the discovery to Facebook, where it has been shared hundreds of times.

The couple have also enlisted the help of the school district to try to find the diploma's owner.

"I received a phone call from Mr. Anello, the person who found the diploma for Jonathan Michael Smith," Mount Enterprise Junior High and High School Principal Shawn Lucena said. "Mr. Anello will maintain contact with me in hopes of locating Mr. Smith to return his high school diploma."

