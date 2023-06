A U.S. Coast Guard crew from Charleston, S.C., came to the rescue of a baby deer seen struggling in Charleston Harbor. Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Southeast/Facebook

June 13 (UPI) -- A U.S. Coast Guard crew engaged in a training exercise in South Carolina came to the rescue of a baby deer struggling to swim. The Coast Guard said in a Facebook post that a boat crew stationed in Charleston was conducting a training exercise in the Charleston Harbor when they overheard a report of a baby deer in the water nearby.

The crew "leaped into action" and plucked the fawn, which they dubbed Bambi, out of the harbor.

Bambi was turned over to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources for care.