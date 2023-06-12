Trending
June 12, 2023

Ceiling fan launches snake into person recording video in Alabama

By Ben Hooper
June 12 (UPI) -- A snake caught on camera slithering out onto an Alabama resident's ceiling fan was thrown by the fan directly into the person recording the video.

The video, posted to TikTok by user Lupita Garcia, aka @lupitasheila, shows the snake slithering out of the ceiling from the base of the fan.

The snake tries to venture out onto the blades of the fan, but is repeatedly bumped under its head.

The serpent eventually attempts to escape its predicament, and is thrown by the fan directly into the person recording the video.

Garcia wrote the video was filmed in Alabama, and she was surprised to find the snake had survived its experience.

