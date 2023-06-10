Advertisement
Odd News
June 10, 2023 / 6:13 PM

Man finds one million pennies while cleaning out home

By Matt Bernardini
John Reyes discovered bags of one million pennies while cleaning out his father-in-laws home. Photo by KTLA5
John Reyes discovered bags of one million pennies while cleaning out his father-in-laws home. Photo by KTLA5

June 10 (UPI) -- A family cleaning out their home in Los Angeles stumbled upon several bags containing one million pennies.

John Reyes said that he was cleaning out his father-in-law's home when he made the discovery. The bags of pennies were in unopened, sealed bank bags.

"I've actually been contacted by a few coin collectors or people who specialize in this space and just based off some of the questions they asked me, for example having the lead sealed bag or having bags from banks we don't necessarily recognize, knowing they are at least 40 years old or more. I've had quite a few collectors tell me that this is something that shouldn't be sold until we know what's going on," Reyes told FOX 11.

According to the New York Post, the family determined that the coins are copper and not zinc, which the United States switched to in the 1980's.

Reyes has listed the coins on OfferUp, a resale website, asking for $25,000.

"The value is in the uniqueness," he said.

