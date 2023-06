A South Carolina man bought his first-ever lottery ticket and won $375,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man experienced a bout of beginner's luck when he bought his first-ever lottery ticket and scored a $375,000 prize. The Pee Dee man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he had never purchased a lottery ticket before his recent visit to the Mini Mart on National Cemetery Road in Florence. Advertisement

The player selected a $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks scratch-off ticket, which revealed a $375,000 prize.

"It was wonderful," the winner recalled.

The man said he is saving his winnings for now. He said he is not sure if he will buy a second lottery ticket.

"I haven't bought a ticket since," he said.