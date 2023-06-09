Trending
Odd News
June 9, 2023 / 11:03 AM

Horse gets help climbing basement stairs after window well fall

By Ben Hooper
1/3
The MERS-Large Animal Rescue team was dispatched to Sorento, Ill., to rescue a horse trapped in a basement after falling into a window well. Photo courtesy of MERS-Large Animal Rescue/Facebook
The MERS-Large Animal Rescue team was dispatched to Sorento, Ill., to rescue a horse trapped in a basement after falling into a window well. Photo courtesy of MERS-Large Animal Rescue/Facebook

June 9 (UPI) -- A horse that fell into a window well and became stranded in an Illinois basement received some guidance from animal rescuers to ascend a narrow stairwell.

Bill Schmidt, president of the MERS -- Large Animal Rescue team in St. Clair, Mo., said the team was dispatched on a 250-mile round-trip when an 8-year-old horse fell into an egress window in Sorento, Ill., and became trapped in he basement of the home.

A veterinarian was also called to the scene and determined the equine had sustained some small cuts, but no serious injuries.

"After preparing the areas at the top and bottom of the stairs, and evaluating the construction of the stairs, the team proceeded to help the horse up the steps with a forward assist to help stabilize him and to offer forward support," the rescue team said in a Facebook post. "He slowly and carefully walked up the stairs, through the kitchen, and out the sliding door onto a patio."

