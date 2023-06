A turtle found in the parking lot of the Edmonton State Bank in Glasgow, Ky., was given a ride in the back of a police cruiser. Photo courtesy of the Glasgow Police Department/Facebook

June 9 (UPI) -- A turtle found loitering in the parking lot of a Kentucky bank was apprehended and loaded into the back of a squad car, but ultimately released. The Glasgow Police Department said an officer responded to Edmonton State Bank on a report of a turtle occupying the parking lot and refusing to leave. Advertisement

The department shared a photo of the shelled suspect riding in the back of a police cruiser.

The turtle was given a warning and released at a nearby body of water.