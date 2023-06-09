Trending
Odd News
June 9, 2023 / 4:44 PM

Cincinnati Zoo announces birth of baby sloth

By Ben Hooper
The Cincinnati Zoo &amp; Botanical Garden announced the birth of a baby Linne's two-toed sloth this week. Photo courtesy of the Cincinnati Zoo &amp; Botanical Garden
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced the birth of a baby Linne's two-toed sloth this week. Photo courtesy of the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

June 9 (UPI) -- An Ohio zoo announced the birth of a healthy baby Linne's two-toed sloth, the first member of its species to be born at the zoo.

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced Friday that mother sloth Lightning gave birth to a baby at 7:35 p.m. EDT Wednesday and the newborn pup appears to be healthy and strong.

"This is the first sloth baby that our team has cared for," Julie Grove, the zoo's manager of ambassador animals, said in the birth announcement. "We are beyond excited that the baby is finally here! We're ready to provide support to Lightning as she navigates being a mom."

The zoo said keepers are giving the mother and newborn time to bond.

"We are monitoring mom and baby closely, but remaining hands off for the most part," Grove said. "Lightning's maternal instincts are kicking in. We're seeing all the behaviors that we want to see."

The sex of the baby is not yet known. The zoo said it expects to announce a name next week.

