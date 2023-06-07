Maryland man nearly threw out scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000

|Advertisement
The man said one of his tickets was a $10 winner and the rest, including the $100,000 winner, appeared to be duds.
The player said he nearly threw the tickets away, but decided to double-check them using a scanner at a local store.
The winning ticket caused the machine to read, "Go to Lottery," so the confused man asked the store's clerk for help.
The man said he was so shocked to learn the ticket was a big winner that the clerk had to remind him to remain calm and breathe.
The winner said he plans to use his winnings to pay off some bills.