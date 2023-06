Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 7 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey wrangled a loose bull that prompted officials to warn residents to use caution and be aware of road closures.

The Galloway Township Police Department warned in a Facebook post that a "loose bull" was rampaging free through the city and warned residents to "utilize caution" if they spot the bovine.

The post warned roads were likely to be closed in the Duerer Street and Vienna Avenue areas while officials worked to capture the animal.

Police said in an update about an hour later that the bull had been successfully corralled and returned to its owner.