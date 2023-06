An Amador County, Calif., family found a wayward coyote pup had squeezed into a kennel at their home to visit with their dogs. Photo courtesy of Tri County Wildlife Care/Facebook

June 7 (UPI) -- A coyote pup was rescued in California after squeezing into a kennel to visit with a family's dogs. Tri County Wildlife Care said the baby animal became separated from his family and its search for companionship led it to an Amador County home.

The rescue group said the family found the coyote had squeezed into a kennel to visit with their dogs.

The pup was taken to Acorn Hills Animal Center to be examined, vaccinated, dewormed and treated for fleas and ticks.

"This baby will be placed at another great rescue with other coyote pups to grow up wild and free," Tri County Wildlife Care said in a Facebook post.