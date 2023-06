Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife officers in Colorado came to the rescue of a black bear that closed itself in a pickup truck and spent hours destroying the interior.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northwest Region tweeted a video showing officers carefully opening the door of a pickup truck in Evergreen to release the trapped bruin.

Officers said the bear had been attracted to the vehicle by the smell of dog food that had been left inside.

"Good lesson to bring in food from your vehicles! Bears can smell it and learn how to open doors," CPW tweeted.