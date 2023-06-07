Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 7 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Washington were dispatched to an apartment complex to wrangle a pair of escaped pigs seen checking out the local real estate.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies and animal control officers responded to an apartment complex on 70th Avenue East in University Place when the pair of porkers were spotted running loose around the buildings.

The department posted a video to Facebook showing the two surly swine oinking and grunting in protest as an animal control officer puts leashes around their necks.

"Animal control officers quickly wrangled up the pigs and were just about to transport them to the Humane Society when deputies located the owners," the sheriff's department said in a Facebook post.

The owner of the pigs, named Piggy Pay and Peter Porker, said the animals had escaped from their fenced-in outdoor enclosure.

"Deputies helped guide the piggies back home and the owner made sure to block the spot where they escaped," the post said.