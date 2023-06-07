Trending
June 7, 2023 / 12:53 PM

Unusual room service requests include 'diet water,' blowfish

By Ben Hooper
Hotels.com said the most unusual room service requests made at hotels listed on the website include "diet water" and melted ice cream. Photo by bottlein/Pixabay.com
June 7 (UPI) -- Website Hotels.com revealed the most unusual room service requests at its associated accommodations, including requests for "diet water" and melted ice cream.

Hotels.com said its inaugural Room Service Report, which analyzed room service trends at hotels listed on the website, uncovered several bizarre requests placed by hotel guests.

The site said the weirdest ones reported by hotel staff members included "diet water," melted ice cream, blowfish, cockle popcorn, an omelet without egg whites, a rice bowl for a dog, bison meat and boiled bottled water.

One guest requested the hotel cook a serve a fish the visitor brought with them, and another asked for an egg-free shakshuka -- an egg-heavy dish also known as "eggs in hell."

Hotels.com said its report also looked at some of the more unusual room service offerings at hotels listed on the site.

The Milestone Hotel in London offers in-room concerts from members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Post Oak Hotel in Houston offers a $1,600 burger with a 24-karat gold brioche bun, and the The Plaza Hotel in New York City offers a "Home Alone Sundae," a $300 Home Alone 2: Lost in New York-inspired dessert with 16 scoops of ice cream and several layers of toppings.

