Altovise Morris of Orlando, Fla., won two $1 million jackpots from the same scratch-off lottery game in a two-month period. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- A Florida woman scored a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket after previously winning the same amount from the same game two months earlier. The Florida Lottery said Altovise Morris, 41, of Orlando, scored her first $1 million prize from a 500X The Cash scratch-off ticket she bought from the 7-Eleven store on West Colonial Drive in Winter Garden. Advertisement

Morris used her winnings to put down a down payment on a new house.

"After closing on my house, I stopped at a Sunoco Foodmart in Clermont, and it happened again. I still can't believe this is happening," Morris said.

Morris' second $1 million prize came just two months after her first visit to lottery headquarters.

The two-time winner did not reveal whether she has any immediate plans for her latest prize.