June 6 (UPI) -- Police in Maryland responded to a stretch of busy highway were a kitten was seen running across the road before fleeing into the engine compartment of a car.

The Howard County Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a report from a driver who said "a kitten had run across the road and somehow gotten stuck in the engine" on Route 29.

The post included body camera footage of the officers working under the hood and beneath the car to coax the kitten into emerging from the engine.

The officers "got the kitten out of the engine, out from under the vehicle, and into the patrol car on the way to the Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center," the post said.