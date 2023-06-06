Trending
June 6, 2023 / 3:09 PM

Crocodile found wandering residential neighborhood in Florida

By Ben Hooper
June 6 (UPI) -- Wildlife trappers in Florida were called into action when a 60-pound crocodile wandered into a residential neighborhood.

Pesky Critters Wildlife Control said its trappers were called to act in their capacity as Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission crocodile agents when the 5 1/2-foot croc was spotted wandering in Coral Gables.

Trappers Todd Hardwick and Noah Dean arrived on the scene in time to see the female croc flee into the bushes in the front yard of a home.

"When they are in the middle of the road, that's not a good thing," Hardwick told WSVN-TV.

He said the crocodile could not be allowed to continue roaming the neighborhood.

"I have no doubt the animal was in danger of being run over or somebody was in danger for doing things they shouldn't do," Hardwick said.

The American crocodile, a protected species, was released into southern Biscayne Bay.

