June 6, 2023 / 12:57 PM

Former Animal Planet star helps remove gator from Florida highway

By Ben Hooper
June 6 (UPI) -- Florida deputies working to remove an alligator from the middle of a highway ended up receiving help from a former Animal Planet star.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Jason Farr arrived at the upper portion of the US-1 Overseas Highway to find a 10-foot gator had wandered into the roadway and was blocking traffic.

Trappers from Pesky Critters Wildlife Control arrived on the scene to help Farr with removing the alligator from the road.

The wrangling was underway when the group was joined by Tre Huntoon, a wildlife wrangler and former cast member of Animal Planet series Gator Boys. The sheriff's office said Huntoon happened to be on his way out of the Florida Keys when he came across the scene.

"You never know what you'll get on a call in the Florida Keys," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "Never a dull moment!"

The sheriff's office said traffic was backed up for more than an hour before the gator was finally removed from the roadway.

