Advertisement
Odd News
June 5, 2023 / 11:38 AM

Dog alerts residents to canine companion trapped in storm drain

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Texas came to the rescue of a dog that somehow became trapped in a storm drain.

The South Montgomery County Fire Department was summoned to the scene when residents noticed a dog pacing back and forth next to a storm drain cover and looked down to see a second canine was trapped inside.

Advertisement

The firefighters arrived on the scene and removed the heavy iron cover from the drain.

A video of the rescue shows a firefighter lifting the dog out of the drain for a reunion with its companion.

It was unclear how the dog came to be inside the storm drain.

Animal rescuers in Missouri conducted a similar rescue in late May when a large dog was found poking its nose out from a narrow storm drain opening at the side of a Kansas City street.

The KC Pet Project said firefighters had to open a nearby manhole to reach the imprisoned pooch.

Read More

685 people dressed as Spider-Man gather at Malaysia mall Mystery creature caught on camera in South Carolina waters Michigan man wins his second big lottery prize in 10 years

Latest Headlines

Texas girl graduates high school at age 14
Odd News // 6 minutes ago
Texas girl graduates high school at age 14
June 5 (UPI) -- A Texas teen who entered high school at age 10 has now graduated at age 14 and is headed to the University of Texas at Arlington.
685 people dressed as Spider-Man gather at Malaysia mall
Odd News // 1 hour ago
685 people dressed as Spider-Man gather at Malaysia mall
June 5 (UPI) -- It was a scene straight out of hit film "Across the Spider-Verse" when 685 people gathered at a mall in Malaysia while dressed as various incarnations of Spider-Man.
Mystery creature caught on camera in South Carolina waters
Odd News // 2 days ago
Mystery creature caught on camera in South Carolina waters
June 2 (UPI) -- A visitor to a South Carolina bridge captured video of a mystery creature in the water that wildlife experts have yet to identify.
Michigan man wins his second big lottery prize in 10 years
Odd News // 2 days ago
Michigan man wins his second big lottery prize in 10 years
June 2 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a lottery jackpot worth $25,000 a year for life less than 10 years after collecting a $250,000 lottery jackpot.
Loose horse interrupts school zone assessment in Saskatchewan
Odd News // 2 days ago
Loose horse interrupts school zone assessment in Saskatchewan
June 2 (UPI) -- The Canadian Automobile Association said a school zone assessment in Saskatchewan was interrupted by a loose horse that wandered into the street and halted traffic.
Baby deer rescued from backyard soccer net in Ohio
Odd News // 3 days ago
Baby deer rescued from backyard soccer net in Ohio
June 2 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio responded to a resident's back yard to rescue a baby deer found entangled in a soccer net that had been left out.
Louisiana dog earns world record with 5-inch tongue
Odd News // 3 days ago
Louisiana dog earns world record with 5-inch tongue
June 2 (UPI) -- A Louisiana dog's 5-inch tongue has been officially certified as the longest in the world by Guinness World Records.
Wandering llama blocks traffic on busy British highway
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wandering llama blocks traffic on busy British highway
June 2 (UPI) -- A llama was caught on camera blocking traffic on a British highway before being ushered out of the roadway by National Highways personnel.
California zoo announces birth of white-handed gibbon baby
Odd News // 3 days ago
California zoo announces birth of white-handed gibbon baby
June 1 (UPI) -- The Oakland Zoo in California announced the birth of a baby white-handed gibbon, which was hailed as a milestone for the zoo's conservation efforts.
'Skunk' reported stuck in Kentucky mud was a 'stinky' groundhog
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Skunk' reported stuck in Kentucky mud was a 'stinky' groundhog
June 1 (UPI) -- Animal care and control officials in Kentucky said officers responding to a report of a skunk stuck in mud arrived to find the animal in distress was a "stinky" groundhog.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Old buffalo outsmarts lions in a battle of life and death
Old buffalo outsmarts lions in a battle of life and death
Mystery creature caught on camera in South Carolina waters
Mystery creature caught on camera in South Carolina waters
Time capsule from 1905 found in old Ohio fire station
Time capsule from 1905 found in old Ohio fire station
Michigan man wins his second big lottery prize in 10 years
Michigan man wins his second big lottery prize in 10 years
Louisiana dog earns world record with 5-inch tongue
Louisiana dog earns world record with 5-inch tongue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement