June 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Texas came to the rescue of a dog that somehow became trapped in a storm drain.

The South Montgomery County Fire Department was summoned to the scene when residents noticed a dog pacing back and forth next to a storm drain cover and looked down to see a second canine was trapped inside.

The firefighters arrived on the scene and removed the heavy iron cover from the drain.

A video of the rescue shows a firefighter lifting the dog out of the drain for a reunion with its companion.

It was unclear how the dog came to be inside the storm drain.

Animal rescuers in Missouri conducted a similar rescue in late May when a large dog was found poking its nose out from a narrow storm drain opening at the side of a Kansas City street.

The KC Pet Project said firefighters had to open a nearby manhole to reach the imprisoned pooch.