Advertisement
Odd News
June 5, 2023 / 12:55 PM

Texas girl graduates high school at age 14

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 5 (UPI) -- A Texas teen who entered high school at age 10 has now graduated at age 14 and is headed to the University of Texas at Arlington.

Oforitsenere Bodunrin, 14, graduated from James Martin High School in Arlington, where she served as editor of the school newspaper.

Advertisement

Oforitsenere, a second-degree black belt, plans to study computer science and aviation this fall at the University of Texas at Arlington.

"It feels good to be graduating with the class of 2023," she said in a news release from the Arlington Independent School District. "It's interesting to be in this position because sometimes I compare myself to my peers who are older but then I think about it and realize graduating at 14 is a huge accomplishment."

The teenager is following in the footsteps of her sister, who also graduated high school at age 14.

"She mirrored her sister," mother Bawo Bodunrin told KHOU-TV. "So, everything her sister was doing, she wanted to do as well."

She said the girl learned how to read at age 2 and was doing multiplication by age 4.

"Normally you would say the sky is the limit," Bawo Bodunrin said. "For her, the sky is the beginning."

Advertisement

Read More

Dog alerts residents to canine companion trapped in storm drain 685 people dressed as Spider-Man gather at Malaysia mall Mystery creature caught on camera in South Carolina waters

Latest Headlines

Dog alerts residents to canine companion trapped in storm drain
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Dog alerts residents to canine companion trapped in storm drain
June 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Texas came to the rescue of a dog that somehow became trapped in a storm drain.
685 people dressed as Spider-Man gather at Malaysia mall
Odd News // 1 hour ago
685 people dressed as Spider-Man gather at Malaysia mall
June 5 (UPI) -- It was a scene straight out of hit film "Across the Spider-Verse" when 685 people gathered at a mall in Malaysia while dressed as various incarnations of Spider-Man.
Mystery creature caught on camera in South Carolina waters
Odd News // 2 days ago
Mystery creature caught on camera in South Carolina waters
June 2 (UPI) -- A visitor to a South Carolina bridge captured video of a mystery creature in the water that wildlife experts have yet to identify.
Michigan man wins his second big lottery prize in 10 years
Odd News // 2 days ago
Michigan man wins his second big lottery prize in 10 years
June 2 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a lottery jackpot worth $25,000 a year for life less than 10 years after collecting a $250,000 lottery jackpot.
Loose horse interrupts school zone assessment in Saskatchewan
Odd News // 2 days ago
Loose horse interrupts school zone assessment in Saskatchewan
June 2 (UPI) -- The Canadian Automobile Association said a school zone assessment in Saskatchewan was interrupted by a loose horse that wandered into the street and halted traffic.
Baby deer rescued from backyard soccer net in Ohio
Odd News // 3 days ago
Baby deer rescued from backyard soccer net in Ohio
June 2 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio responded to a resident's back yard to rescue a baby deer found entangled in a soccer net that had been left out.
Louisiana dog earns world record with 5-inch tongue
Odd News // 3 days ago
Louisiana dog earns world record with 5-inch tongue
June 2 (UPI) -- A Louisiana dog's 5-inch tongue has been officially certified as the longest in the world by Guinness World Records.
Wandering llama blocks traffic on busy British highway
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wandering llama blocks traffic on busy British highway
June 2 (UPI) -- A llama was caught on camera blocking traffic on a British highway before being ushered out of the roadway by National Highways personnel.
California zoo announces birth of white-handed gibbon baby
Odd News // 3 days ago
California zoo announces birth of white-handed gibbon baby
June 1 (UPI) -- The Oakland Zoo in California announced the birth of a baby white-handed gibbon, which was hailed as a milestone for the zoo's conservation efforts.
'Skunk' reported stuck in Kentucky mud was a 'stinky' groundhog
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Skunk' reported stuck in Kentucky mud was a 'stinky' groundhog
June 1 (UPI) -- Animal care and control officials in Kentucky said officers responding to a report of a skunk stuck in mud arrived to find the animal in distress was a "stinky" groundhog.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Old buffalo outsmarts lions in a battle of life and death
Old buffalo outsmarts lions in a battle of life and death
Mystery creature caught on camera in South Carolina waters
Mystery creature caught on camera in South Carolina waters
Time capsule from 1905 found in old Ohio fire station
Time capsule from 1905 found in old Ohio fire station
Michigan man wins his second big lottery prize in 10 years
Michigan man wins his second big lottery prize in 10 years
Louisiana dog earns world record with 5-inch tongue
Louisiana dog earns world record with 5-inch tongue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement