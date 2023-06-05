Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 5 (UPI) -- A Texas teen who entered high school at age 10 has now graduated at age 14 and is headed to the University of Texas at Arlington.

Oforitsenere Bodunrin, 14, graduated from James Martin High School in Arlington, where she served as editor of the school newspaper.

Advertisement

Oforitsenere, a second-degree black belt, plans to study computer science and aviation this fall at the University of Texas at Arlington.

"It feels good to be graduating with the class of 2023," she said in a news release from the Arlington Independent School District. "It's interesting to be in this position because sometimes I compare myself to my peers who are older but then I think about it and realize graduating at 14 is a huge accomplishment."

The teenager is following in the footsteps of her sister, who also graduated high school at age 14.

"She mirrored her sister," mother Bawo Bodunrin told KHOU-TV. "So, everything her sister was doing, she wanted to do as well."

She said the girl learned how to read at age 2 and was doing multiplication by age 4.

"Normally you would say the sky is the limit," Bawo Bodunrin said. "For her, the sky is the beginning."