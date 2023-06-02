Michigan man wins his second big lottery prize in 10 years

Ronald Durham won a prize of $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery less than 10 years after winning a $250,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

June 2 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a lottery jackpot worth $25,000 a year for life less than 10 years after collecting a $250,000 lottery jackpot. The Michigan Lottery said Ronald Durham, 64, of Wyandotte, bought a ticket for the May 2 Lucky For Life drawing at the 7-Eleven store on Fort Street in Southgate, and ended up matching the five white balls: 29-30-34-46-48. Advertisement

The ticket earned Durham a prize of $25,000 a year for life.

"I play Lucky For Life every day and I always check the numbers online after the drawing," Durham told lottery officials. "I checked the winning numbers as usual in the morning, and when I saw I won $25,000 a year for life, I was shocked!"

The prize isn't Durham's first brush with lottery luck.

"In 2014, I won a $250,000 KENO! prize, so it's hard to believe I've won another big prize less than 10 years later! I feel like the luckiest person in Michigan," he said.

Durham said he plans to use his latest winnings to travel and boost his savings account.