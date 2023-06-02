Michigan man wins his second big lottery prize in 10 years

|Advertisement
The ticket earned Durham a prize of $25,000 a year for life.
"I play Lucky For Life every day and I always check the numbers online after the drawing," Durham told lottery officials. "I checked the winning numbers as usual in the morning, and when I saw I won $25,000 a year for life, I was shocked!"
The prize isn't Durham's first brush with lottery luck.
"In 2014, I won a $250,000 KENO! prize, so it's hard to believe I've won another big prize less than 10 years later! I feel like the luckiest person in Michigan," he said.
Durham said he plans to use his latest winnings to travel and boost his savings account.