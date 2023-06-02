Trending
June 2, 2023 / 10:26 AM

Wandering llama blocks traffic on busy British highway

By Ben Hooper
June 2 (UPI) -- A llama was caught on camera blocking traffic on a British highway before being ushered out of the roadway by National Highways personnel.

Sue Brewer, who was a passenger in a car traveling on the M55 highway in Lancashire, near Wesham, captured video of the llama wandering in the roadway about 9 p.m.

The animal's presence brought traffic to a halt.

Lancashire Constabulary said police were called about the llama, but the animal had already been escorted off the road by National Highways workers by the time officers arrived.

Officials said they were investigating the llama's origins and attempting to determine how it came to be wandering loose on the highway.

California zoo announces birth of white-handed gibbon baby 'Skunk' reported stuck in Kentucky mud was a 'stinky' groundhog Time capsule from 1905 found in old Ohio fire station

Louisiana dog earns world record with 5-inch tongue
Odd News // 8 minutes ago
Louisiana dog earns world record with 5-inch tongue
June 2 (UPI) -- A Louisiana dog's 5-inch tongue has been officially certified as the longest in the world by Guinness World Records.
California zoo announces birth of white-handed gibbon baby
Odd News // 18 hours ago
California zoo announces birth of white-handed gibbon baby
June 1 (UPI) -- The Oakland Zoo in California announced the birth of a baby white-handed gibbon, which was hailed as a milestone for the zoo's conservation efforts.
'Skunk' reported stuck in Kentucky mud was a 'stinky' groundhog
Odd News // 19 hours ago
'Skunk' reported stuck in Kentucky mud was a 'stinky' groundhog
June 1 (UPI) -- Animal care and control officials in Kentucky said officers responding to a report of a skunk stuck in mud arrived to find the animal in distress was a "stinky" groundhog.
Time capsule from 1905 found in old Ohio fire station
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Time capsule from 1905 found in old Ohio fire station
June 1 (UPI) -- A 118-year-old time capsule found amid the demolition of an Ohio fire station was found to contain badges and a fire company roster from 1905.
North Carolina woman wins her second six-figure lottery jackpot
Odd News // 20 hours ago
North Carolina woman wins her second six-figure lottery jackpot
June 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket less than three years after she won $150,000 from another game.
British woman's pet cat celebrates 32nd birthday
Odd News // 22 hours ago
British woman's pet cat celebrates 32nd birthday
June 1 (UPI) -- A pet celebrating her 32nd birthday Thursday in Britain might be the oldest living cat in the world.
Wildlife officials: Reported alligator in Arizona was likely a beaver
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Wildlife officials: Reported alligator in Arizona was likely a beaver
June 1 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials said reports of alligator sightings in an Arizona channel likely stemmed from a presence of a far more mundane animal: a beaver.
Chihuahua chases rabbit into storm drain, becomes trapped
Odd News // 1 day ago
Chihuahua chases rabbit into storm drain, becomes trapped
June 1 (UPI) -- Animal services officers in Colorado came to the rescue of a chihuahua that chased a rabbit into a storm drain and became stuck.
Motorized trash can reaches 55 mph in England
Odd News // 1 day ago
Motorized trash can reaches 55 mph in England
June 1 (UPI) -- A British engineer unofficially broke a world record when he took his motorized trash can up to speeds of 55 mph.
Firefighters free stuck French bulldog from kitchen sink drain
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters free stuck French bulldog from kitchen sink drain
May 31 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida said it took more than an hour to rescue a French bulldog whose paw became stuck in the kitchen sink during a bath.
