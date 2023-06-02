Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 2 (UPI) -- A llama was caught on camera blocking traffic on a British highway before being ushered out of the roadway by National Highways personnel.

Sue Brewer, who was a passenger in a car traveling on the M55 highway in Lancashire, near Wesham, captured video of the llama wandering in the roadway about 9 p.m.

The animal's presence brought traffic to a halt.

Lancashire Constabulary said police were called about the llama, but the animal had already been escorted off the road by National Highways workers by the time officers arrived.

Officials said they were investigating the llama's origins and attempting to determine how it came to be wandering loose on the highway.