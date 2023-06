The Canadian Automobile Association was conducting a school zone assessment at a Saskatchewan school when a loose horse wandered out into the road. Photo courtesy of Bonnie Lingenfelter/CAA Saskatchewan

June 2 (UPI) -- The Canadian Automobile Association said a school zone assessment in Saskatchewan was interrupted by a loose horse that wandered into the street and halted traffic. CAA Saskatchewan said in a news release that personnel were doing a school zone assessment, which analyzes driver and pedestrian behaviors in school zones, outside Eastend School when traffic was brought to a standstill by an unbridled horse in the middle of the road. Advertisement

Police arrived on the scene and escorted the horse out of the road with help from volunteers, CAA Saskatchewan said.

"Traffic had to be halted from all directions as RCMP and volunteers captured and led the horse to safety with no impact to students," the organization said. "An unusual situation, but also a good reminder that motorists need to be aware and alert at all times."