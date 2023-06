Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 2 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio responded to a resident's back yard to rescue a baby deer found entangled in a soccer net that had been left out.

The Westlake Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers were called to a home on a report of a fawn caught in the resident's backyard soccer net.

"The neighbors had tried to get to the fawn but mommy deer was too protective," the post said.

Police shared body camera footage showing officers carefully extracting the fawn from the net and reuniting the baby with its mother.