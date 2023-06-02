Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 2, 2023 / 4:18 PM

Mystery creature caught on camera in South Carolina waters

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 2 (UPI) -- A visitor to a South Carolina bridge captured video of a mystery creature in the water that wildlife experts have yet to identify.

Raine McKinney captured video near the south causeway bridge to Pawleys Island showing what appears to be an unusual fish swimming in the water.

Advertisement

The video was sent to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, but few answers were available.

"The people in my office are mostly stumped, but we're not the experts," a department representative told WCNC-TV.

The representative said one law enforcement officer suggested the animal might be a squid, but they were unsure.

Atlantic brief squid are known to live in South Carolina waters. Longfin squid are frequently found in the waters of nearby North Carolina.

The video was then forwarded to the Marine Resources Research Institute in Charleston, which is still analyzing the footage.

WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich suggested the creature could be a sea slug, a species not often spotted in South Carolina waters. He said the fish tend to prefer the warmer waters of Florida, but have been seen migrating further north as the water temperature rises.

Advertisement

Read More

Michigan man wins his second big lottery prize in 10 years Loose horse interrupts school zone assessment in Saskatchewan Baby deer rescued from backyard soccer net in Ohio

Latest Headlines

Michigan man wins his second big lottery prize in 10 years
Odd News // 18 minutes ago
Michigan man wins his second big lottery prize in 10 years
June 2 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a lottery jackpot worth $25,000 a year for life less than 10 years after collecting a $250,000 lottery jackpot.
Loose horse interrupts school zone assessment in Saskatchewan
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Loose horse interrupts school zone assessment in Saskatchewan
June 2 (UPI) -- The Canadian Automobile Association said a school zone assessment in Saskatchewan was interrupted by a loose horse that wandered into the street and halted traffic.
Baby deer rescued from backyard soccer net in Ohio
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Baby deer rescued from backyard soccer net in Ohio
June 2 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio responded to a resident's back yard to rescue a baby deer found entangled in a soccer net that had been left out.
Louisiana dog earns world record with 5-inch tongue
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Louisiana dog earns world record with 5-inch tongue
June 2 (UPI) -- A Louisiana dog's 5-inch tongue has been officially certified as the longest in the world by Guinness World Records.
Wandering llama blocks traffic on busy British highway
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Wandering llama blocks traffic on busy British highway
June 2 (UPI) -- A llama was caught on camera blocking traffic on a British highway before being ushered out of the roadway by National Highways personnel.
California zoo announces birth of white-handed gibbon baby
Odd News // 23 hours ago
California zoo announces birth of white-handed gibbon baby
June 1 (UPI) -- The Oakland Zoo in California announced the birth of a baby white-handed gibbon, which was hailed as a milestone for the zoo's conservation efforts.
'Skunk' reported stuck in Kentucky mud was a 'stinky' groundhog
Odd News // 23 hours ago
'Skunk' reported stuck in Kentucky mud was a 'stinky' groundhog
June 1 (UPI) -- Animal care and control officials in Kentucky said officers responding to a report of a skunk stuck in mud arrived to find the animal in distress was a "stinky" groundhog.
Time capsule from 1905 found in old Ohio fire station
Odd News // 1 day ago
Time capsule from 1905 found in old Ohio fire station
June 1 (UPI) -- A 118-year-old time capsule found amid the demolition of an Ohio fire station was found to contain badges and a fire company roster from 1905.
North Carolina woman wins her second six-figure lottery jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
North Carolina woman wins her second six-figure lottery jackpot
June 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket less than three years after she won $150,000 from another game.
British woman's pet cat celebrates 32nd birthday
Odd News // 1 day ago
British woman's pet cat celebrates 32nd birthday
June 1 (UPI) -- A pet celebrating her 32nd birthday Thursday in Britain might be the oldest living cat in the world.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Old buffalo outsmarts lions in a battle of life and death
Old buffalo outsmarts lions in a battle of life and death
Wildlife officials: Reported alligator in Arizona was likely a beaver
Wildlife officials: Reported alligator in Arizona was likely a beaver
Time capsule from 1905 found in old Ohio fire station
Time capsule from 1905 found in old Ohio fire station
Motorized trash can reaches 55 mph in England
Motorized trash can reaches 55 mph in England
British woman's pet cat celebrates 32nd birthday
British woman's pet cat celebrates 32nd birthday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement