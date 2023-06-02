Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 2 (UPI) -- A visitor to a South Carolina bridge captured video of a mystery creature in the water that wildlife experts have yet to identify.

Raine McKinney captured video near the south causeway bridge to Pawleys Island showing what appears to be an unusual fish swimming in the water.

The video was sent to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, but few answers were available.

"The people in my office are mostly stumped, but we're not the experts," a department representative told WCNC-TV.

The representative said one law enforcement officer suggested the animal might be a squid, but they were unsure.

Atlantic brief squid are known to live in South Carolina waters. Longfin squid are frequently found in the waters of nearby North Carolina.

The video was then forwarded to the Marine Resources Research Institute in Charleston, which is still analyzing the footage.

WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich suggested the creature could be a sea slug, a species not often spotted in South Carolina waters. He said the fish tend to prefer the warmer waters of Florida, but have been seen migrating further north as the water temperature rises.