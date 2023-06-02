Louisiana dog earns world record with 5-inch tongue

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 2 (UPI) -- A Louisiana dog's 5-inch tongue has been officially certified as the longest in the world by Guinness World Records.

Zoey, a Labrador/German shepherd mix, was awarded the record for longest tongue on a living dog after a veterinarian measured from the tip of her snout to the tip of her tongue.

Zoey's owners, Metairie residents Sadie and Drew Williams, said they got the canine when she was only 6 weeks old, and they almost immediately noticed her unusually long tongue.

"We thought surely she'd grow into it but she obviously didn't. She still has an enormous tongue compared to her body," Sadie Williams told Guinness World Records.

The couple said Zoey is popular with neighbors.

"Every now and then while we're out taking her on a walk, people will come up to her and want to pet her," Drew Williams said. "We'll warn them ahead of time 'Hey, she's friendly but she might slobber on you,' and every now and then she will, and they'll have a big slobber mark on their black pants."