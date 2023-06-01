Trending
Odd News
June 1, 2023 / 11:13 AM

Motorized trash can reaches 55 mph in England

By Ben Hooper
June 1 (UPI) -- A British engineer unofficially broke a world record when he took his motorized trash can up to speeds of 55 mph.

Michael Wallhead, 31, said he bought the wheeled trash can from Facebook marketplace for about $25, and then proceeded to make nearly $900 worth of modifications, including a Suzuki GP125 two-stroke engine, magnesium go-kart wheels, a rear axle, a five gear box, a chassis, a steering damper and an extra wheel at the front.

Wallhead took his wheelie bin to Elvington airfield in North Yorkshire, England, where he was clocked at an average speed of 54.9 mph.

The current Guinness World Record for fastest wheelie bin stands at 45 mph and was set by Andy Jennings in May 2021.

Wallhead said evidence from his attempt has been submitted to Guinness World Records and he expects to hear back in a few weeks.

