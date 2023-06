A chihuahua was rescued from a Broomfield, Colo., storm drain after becoming trapped while chasing a rabbit. Photo courtesy of the Broomfield Police Department/Facebook

June 1 (UPI) -- Animal services officers in Colorado came to the rescue of a chihuahua that chased a rabbit into a storm drain and became stuck. The Broomfield Police Department said its Animal Services Unit responded when a chihuahua was reported trapped in a storm drain.

Officers learned the small canine was chasing a rabbit when it became stuck in the drain.

The rescuers called in Broomfield Public Works and Utility Services to lift the heavy metal grate from the drain so the uninjured chihuahua could be lifted to safety.