Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 31, 2023 / 12:12 PM

Turtle rescued from train tracks at San Francisco-area station

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 31 (UPI) -- Transit officials in the San Francisco area said employees were "shell-shocked" to discover a turtle on a tracks at a commuter train station.

Bay Area Rapid Transit said in a Twitter post that a train operator alerted staff at the Union City station upon spotting a turtle on the tracks.

Advertisement

The station agent on duty retrieved the turtle from the tracks and kept it safe in the station agent booth until it could be picked up by the Ohlone Humane Society.

"In my 27 years at BART, I can say, I never have heard of a turtle breach into the Right-of-Way," BART quoted the track supervisor as saying. "Most who heard about it were, well, shell-shocked."

Read More

Piglet falls from truck on the highway, gets new sanctuary home Deputies use rope to rescue bear trapped in vehicle Woman wins $216,817 lottery prize on her third time playing Cash 5

Latest Headlines

Piglet falls from truck on the highway, gets new sanctuary home
Odd News // 44 minutes ago
Piglet falls from truck on the highway, gets new sanctuary home
May 31 (UPI) -- After falling from the side of a truck on a busy Nevada highway, a piglet named Lucky has a new home at an animal sanctuary.
Surprise sighting: flamingo spotted in Kruger National Park
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Surprise sighting: flamingo spotted in Kruger National Park
A flamingo was spotted in Kruger National Park in South Africa.
Deputies use rope to rescue bear trapped in vehicle
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Deputies use rope to rescue bear trapped in vehicle
May 30 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Nevada used a long rope to rescue a bear that closed itself inside a resident's vehicle.
Woman wins $216,817 lottery prize on her third time playing Cash 5
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Woman wins $216,817 lottery prize on her third time playing Cash 5
May 30 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman whose brother encouraged her to try the Cash 5 lottery game won a $216,817 jackpot on her third try.
Former high school listed as single-family home in Oklahoma
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Former high school listed as single-family home in Oklahoma
May 30 (UPI) -- A former high school in Oklahoma is listed for sale online as a single-family home with an asking price of $60,000.
Old buffalo outsmarts lions in a battle of life and death
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Old buffalo outsmarts lions in a battle of life and death
A lone Buffalo outsmarts lions and survives an attack from the whole pride by using a crocodile infested river to his advantage.
Bear enters garage of Connecticut bakery, steals 60 cupcakes
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Bear enters garage of Connecticut bakery, steals 60 cupcakes
May 30 (UPI) -- Workers at a Connecticut bakery had a bear scare when a hungry bruin charged into the business' garage and made off with 60 cupcakes.
Investigators identify chemical as source of green patch in Venice canal
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Investigators identify chemical as source of green patch in Venice canal
May 30 (UPI) -- A patch of bright green water that appeared in the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, was investigated by environmental authorities and found to be caused by a leak-detecting chemical.
Woman wins annual cheese-rolling race while unconscious
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Woman wins annual cheese-rolling race while unconscious
May 30 (UPI) -- The annual Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling race in England featured the winner of one round getting knocked unconscious and only learning of her victory when she woke up in a medical tent.
Eight Idahoans take on record for wrapping a person in newspaper
Odd News // 1 day ago
Eight Idahoans take on record for wrapping a person in newspaper
May 30 (UPI) -- An Idaho man gathered a crew of friends and neighbors to take on the Guinness World Records title for fastest time to wrap a person with newspaper -- team of 8.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Old buffalo outsmarts lions in a battle of life and death
Old buffalo outsmarts lions in a battle of life and death
Woman wins annual cheese-rolling race while unconscious
Woman wins annual cheese-rolling race while unconscious
Red panda escapes British zoo, visits local grocery store
Red panda escapes British zoo, visits local grocery store
Bear enters garage of Connecticut bakery, steals 60 cupcakes
Bear enters garage of Connecticut bakery, steals 60 cupcakes
Former high school listed as single-family home in Oklahoma
Former high school listed as single-family home in Oklahoma
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement