May 31 (UPI) -- Transit officials in the San Francisco area said employees were "shell-shocked" to discover a turtle on a tracks at a commuter train station.

Bay Area Rapid Transit said in a Twitter post that a train operator alerted staff at the Union City station upon spotting a turtle on the tracks.

The station agent on duty retrieved the turtle from the tracks and kept it safe in the station agent booth until it could be picked up by the Ohlone Humane Society.

"In my 27 years at BART, I can say, I never have heard of a turtle breach into the Right-of-Way," BART quoted the track supervisor as saying. "Most who heard about it were, well, shell-shocked."