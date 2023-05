A Maryland man who accidentally purchased an extra scratch-off lottery ticket ended up winning $50,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said accidentally buying two scratch-off lottery tickets instead of one led to his winning a $50,000 prize. The 40-year-old Beltsville man told Maryland Lottery officials he was buying lottery tickets at the 7-Eleven store on Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville and had only intended to buy one $20 Hot 777 scratch-off ticket, but accidentally selected two. Advertisement

The man's error paid off when the mistakenly purchased ticket turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

The winner said he and his wife plan to use the winnings to pay off their debts.