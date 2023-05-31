Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 31 (UPI) -- Morning commuters in Florida came across an unusual traffic hazard when a group of cows ran loose on the highway.

Drivers on U.S. Highway 192 in Kissimmee captured video of multiple cows running in traffic on the multilane highway near Partin Settlement Road.

Osceola County Animal Services said six cows escaped from the unsecured rear door of a trailer being hauled by their owner in the area and some of the animals ran onto the roadway.

Animal Services officials said multiple agencies responded to the area and were able to wrangle five of the cows.

The sixth cow ran across the Florida Turnpike and into the Cinder Lane area, where a resident let it into a pasture.