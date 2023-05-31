A URL on Maryland license plates commemorating the War of 1912, which were issued between 2012 and 2016, now leads to a gambling website based in the Philippines. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration

May 31 (UPI) -- Transport officials in Maryland confirmed a website address printed on hundreds of thousands of Maryland license plates now redirects to a gambling site based in the Philippines. The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration confirmed the War of 1812 license plates, which were the state's default plates from 2012 to 2016, bear a URL that no longer leads to its intended website. Advertisement

The plates, designed by the War of 1812 Bicentennial Commission, bear the URL www.starspangled200.org, which was originally the website for Star-Spangled 200 Inc., the commission-affiliated nonprofit that raised funds for bicentennial projects and events.

Residents recently reported the website now redirects to a gambling website based in the Philippines.

The MVA estimated the URL is printed on 798,000 active Maryland license plates.

The administration said it is not affiliated in any way with the website currently using the URL, and the MVA's information technology department is working on options to resolve the issue.