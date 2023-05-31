|Advertisement
The plates, designed by the War of 1812 Bicentennial Commission, bear the URL www.starspangled200.org, which was originally the website for Star-Spangled 200 Inc., the commission-affiliated nonprofit that raised funds for bicentennial projects and events.
Residents recently reported the website now redirects to a gambling website based in the Philippines.
The MVA estimated the URL is printed on 798,000 active Maryland license plates.
The administration said it is not affiliated in any way with the website currently using the URL, and the MVA's information technology department is working on options to resolve the issue.