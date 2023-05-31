Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 31, 2023 / 1:13 PM

Marvel fans both earn world record with 34 tattoos

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 31 (UPI) -- A pair of strangers with one very special shared interest became co-holders of a Guinness World Record when they each got 34 tattoos of Marvel Comics characters.

Canadian comic book fan Rick Scolamiero originally earned the record for most Marvel comic book characters tattooed onto the body in 2018 with 31 super heroes inked onto his body.

Advertisement

U.S. man Ryan Logsdon recently applied to take the record with 34 Marvel tattoos, but while Guinness World Records officials were processing his application, they received word from Scolamiero that he had increased his total to 34.

The two men are now co-holders of the record.

"I've been a huge Marvel fan since I was a kid and dreamed of a Marvel sleeve for years. I started with an arm sleeve then went to a leg sleeve. I loved the artist's work, and we became best friends," Scolamiero told Guinness World Records.

"I decided to get Marvel hero and villain sleeves, then I saw the news regarding the record being set, and because I was so close, I decided to continue my hero and villain theme on my back to achieve the record," Logsdon said.

Advertisement

Scolamiero said his days of getting inked might be over, as he is running out of tattoo space on his body. Logsdon said he might end up adding a few more.

"I think it's great that two passionate fans share the record. I still would like to add on to my back piece at some point. Next ideas are the Black Panther and Elektra. Not sure how many more I'll do, we'll see," Logsdon said.

Read More

URL on Maryland license plates now leads to gambling website Turtle rescued from train tracks at San Francisco-area station Piglet falls from truck on the highway, gets new sanctuary home

Latest Headlines

URL on Maryland license plates now leads to gambling website
Odd News // 1 hour ago
URL on Maryland license plates now leads to gambling website
May 31 (UPI) -- Transport officials in Maryland confirmed a website address printed on hundreds of thousands of Maryland license plates now redirects to a gambling site based in the Philippines.
Turtle rescued from train tracks at San Francisco-area station
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Turtle rescued from train tracks at San Francisco-area station
May 31 (UPI) -- Transit officials in the San Francisco area said employees were "shell-shocked" to discover a turtle on a tracks at a commuter train station.
Piglet falls from truck on the highway, gets new sanctuary home
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Piglet falls from truck on the highway, gets new sanctuary home
May 31 (UPI) -- After falling from the side of a truck on a busy Nevada highway, a piglet named Lucky has a new home at an animal sanctuary.
Surprise sighting: flamingo spotted in Kruger National Park
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Surprise sighting: flamingo spotted in Kruger National Park
A flamingo was spotted in Kruger National Park in South Africa.
Deputies use rope to rescue bear trapped in vehicle
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Deputies use rope to rescue bear trapped in vehicle
May 30 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Nevada used a long rope to rescue a bear that closed itself inside a resident's vehicle.
Woman wins $216,817 lottery prize on her third time playing Cash 5
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Woman wins $216,817 lottery prize on her third time playing Cash 5
May 30 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman whose brother encouraged her to try the Cash 5 lottery game won a $216,817 jackpot on her third try.
Former high school listed as single-family home in Oklahoma
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Former high school listed as single-family home in Oklahoma
May 30 (UPI) -- A former high school in Oklahoma is listed for sale online as a single-family home with an asking price of $60,000.
Old buffalo outsmarts lions in a battle of life and death
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Old buffalo outsmarts lions in a battle of life and death
A lone Buffalo outsmarts lions and survives an attack from the whole pride by using a crocodile infested river to his advantage.
Bear enters garage of Connecticut bakery, steals 60 cupcakes
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear enters garage of Connecticut bakery, steals 60 cupcakes
May 30 (UPI) -- Workers at a Connecticut bakery had a bear scare when a hungry bruin charged into the business' garage and made off with 60 cupcakes.
Investigators identify chemical as source of green patch in Venice canal
Odd News // 1 day ago
Investigators identify chemical as source of green patch in Venice canal
May 30 (UPI) -- A patch of bright green water that appeared in the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, was investigated by environmental authorities and found to be caused by a leak-detecting chemical.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Old buffalo outsmarts lions in a battle of life and death
Old buffalo outsmarts lions in a battle of life and death
Woman wins annual cheese-rolling race while unconscious
Woman wins annual cheese-rolling race while unconscious
Red panda escapes British zoo, visits local grocery store
Red panda escapes British zoo, visits local grocery store
Bear enters garage of Connecticut bakery, steals 60 cupcakes
Bear enters garage of Connecticut bakery, steals 60 cupcakes
Former high school listed as single-family home in Oklahoma
Former high school listed as single-family home in Oklahoma
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement