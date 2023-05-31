Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 31 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida said it took more than an hour to rescue a French bulldog whose paw became stuck in the kitchen sink during a bath.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the 6-month-old canine, named Cookie, was being bathed in the kitchen sink of her family's home near West Palm Beach when her paw became stuck in the drain.

The firefighters ended up removing the drain from the sink before using special tools to cut the remaining metal from around Cookie's paw.

"The entire extrication took over an hour," officials wrote in a Facebook post. "After being freed from the drain, the paw was bandaged and Cookie was taken by her family to an animal hospital for further treatment."