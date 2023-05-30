Woman wins $216,817 lottery prize on her third time playing Cash 5

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 30 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman whose brother encouraged her to try the Cash 5 lottery game won a $216,817 jackpot on her third try.

Aurelia Heiple of Kinston told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she bought her ticket for the May 19 Cash 5 drawing at Murphy Express on West Vernon Avenue in Kinston and returned a few days later to check the results.

Heiple said a celebration broke out at the store when she discovered she had won a $216,817 jackpot.

"I was screaming and jumping," Heiple recalled. "I didn't know I could move like that."

She said the whole store joined in her celebration.

"They were all clapping and congratulating me," she said.

Heiple said she only recently started playing the Cash 5 drawings.

"I never played Cash 5 until my brother got me playing," she said. "This was only the third time I've ever played."

The winner said her plans for the prize money include buying a Chevrolet Camaro and making investments.