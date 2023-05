1/2

A former high school in Burbank, Okla., is listed online as a single-family home with an asking price of $60,000. Photo by Bill White Real Estate/Zillow

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe May 30 (UPI) -- A former high school in Oklahoma is listed for sale online as a single-family home with an asking price of $60,000. The 17,408-square-foot building, originally built as Burbank High School in 1924, is listed on Zillow as a single-family home with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and one indoor basketball court. Advertisement

The high school closed in 1968.

"There is plenty of opportunity to make this property your own," the listing states. "The large lot size and open floor plan provide endless opportunities. With some imagination, this could be the perfect home for you."

The listing suggests the property could also be converted into a commercial space.

"The large lot size and open floor plan provide endless possibilities," the listing says.