May 30 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Nevada used a long rope to rescue a bear that closed itself inside a resident's vehicle.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to a home where a resident had found a bear closed inside their vehicle.

The post includes a video showing deputies tying a rope to the door handle and using it to open the door from a safe distance, allowing the bear to escape and run off into the wilderness.

The sheriff's office said the incident serves as a reminder to make sure any food, wrappers or other scented items are not left in vehicles, where they can attract unwanted attention from hungry bears.