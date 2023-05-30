Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 30, 2023 / 6:30 PM

Surprise sighting: flamingo spotted in Kruger National Park

By Latest Sightings
A flamingo was recently spotted in Kruger National Park in South Africa. Photo courtesy of Latest Sightings
A flamingo was recently spotted in Kruger National Park in South Africa. Photo courtesy of Latest Sightings

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

A recent sighting at South Africa's Kruger National Park has left wildlife enthusiasts astounded and intrigued. Latest Sightings "tinger" Henri Olckers and his travel companion, Rudi Lubbe, were treated to an unusual spectacle on the S100 road near Satara yesterday: a flamingo, a species not commonly seen in this region of the park.

On an otherwise quiet day in the park, Henri and Rudi, hoping to spot some amazing game the park is famed for, decided to explore the S100 late afternoon. This road is well-known among regulars for its big cats, like lions and cheetahs. What they didn't expect to find, however, was a flamingo standing serenely in the middle of the road.

Advertisement

Henri described the initial encounter: "We turned a bend near the end of the road, and there was this bird in the middle of the road. It took us a few seconds to realize it was a flamingo. It just stood there."

Even as they parked their vehicle next to it, the bird remained undisturbed, allowing them to witness its grace and beauty up close. Henri adds, "It didn't mind the car, we parked next to it and it didn't even move away."

Advertisement

Flamingos are typically found near water bodies due to their diet, which consists primarily of algae and invertebrates filtered from the water. Their presence on a road, several kilometers away from the closest dam, Gudzani East, raises interesting questions about the bird's behavior and adaptation to changing environmental conditions.

Rudi added, "I've heard of flamingos in Kruger before, but usually near water. This was an awesome sighting."

This unexpected encounter was one of the highlights of their ten-day trip and serves as a testament to the diversity and unpredictability of the Kruger National Park.

This article first appeared on Latest Sightings.

Read More

Flamingo escapes British zoo, flies over nearby farm Ostriches dance in circles Oakland Zoo recaptures fifth of six flying fugitives

Latest Headlines

Deputies use rope to rescue bear trapped in vehicle
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Deputies use rope to rescue bear trapped in vehicle
May 30 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Nevada used a long rope to rescue a bear that closed itself inside a resident's vehicle.
Woman wins $216,817 lottery prize on her third time playing Cash 5
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Woman wins $216,817 lottery prize on her third time playing Cash 5
May 30 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman whose brother encouraged her to try the Cash 5 lottery game won a $216,817 jackpot on her third try.
Former high school listed as single-family home in Oklahoma
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Former high school listed as single-family home in Oklahoma
May 30 (UPI) -- A former high school in Oklahoma is listed for sale online as a single-family home with an asking price of $60,000.
Old buffalo outsmarts lions in a battle of life and death
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Old buffalo outsmarts lions in a battle of life and death
A lone Buffalo outsmarts lions and survives an attack from the whole pride by using a crocodile infested river to his advantage.
Bear enters garage of Connecticut bakery, steals 60 cupcakes
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Bear enters garage of Connecticut bakery, steals 60 cupcakes
May 30 (UPI) -- Workers at a Connecticut bakery had a bear scare when a hungry bruin charged into the business' garage and made off with 60 cupcakes.
Investigators identify chemical as source of green patch in Venice canal
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Investigators identify chemical as source of green patch in Venice canal
May 30 (UPI) -- A patch of bright green water that appeared in the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, was investigated by environmental authorities and found to be caused by a leak-detecting chemical.
Woman wins annual cheese-rolling race while unconscious
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Woman wins annual cheese-rolling race while unconscious
May 30 (UPI) -- The annual Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling race in England featured the winner of one round getting knocked unconscious and only learning of her victory when she woke up in a medical tent.
Eight Idahoans take on record for wrapping a person in newspaper
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Eight Idahoans take on record for wrapping a person in newspaper
May 30 (UPI) -- An Idaho man gathered a crew of friends and neighbors to take on the Guinness World Records title for fastest time to wrap a person with newspaper -- team of 8.
Red panda escapes British zoo, visits local grocery store
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Red panda escapes British zoo, visits local grocery store
May 30 (UPI) -- A red panda escaped from a zoo in England and was safely recaptured after wandering to a grocery store, where it was treated to an apple.
Senior prank lists Maryland high school for sale on Zillow
Odd News // 4 days ago
Senior prank lists Maryland high school for sale on Zillow
May 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland high school was listed on Zillow for $42,069 in what school officials described as a senior prank.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman wins annual cheese-rolling race while unconscious
Woman wins annual cheese-rolling race while unconscious
Senior prank lists Maryland high school for sale on Zillow
Senior prank lists Maryland high school for sale on Zillow
Pizzeria offers to delay payments until after customers die
Pizzeria offers to delay payments until after customers die
Old buffalo outsmarts lions in a battle of life and death
Old buffalo outsmarts lions in a battle of life and death
Red panda escapes British zoo, visits local grocery store
Red panda escapes British zoo, visits local grocery store
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement