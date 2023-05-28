Advertisement
Odd News
May 28, 2023 / 4:52 PM

Maine woman takes baby raccoon for Petco nail trim

By Adam Schrader
A baby raccoon taken for a nail trim at a Petco location in Maine was euthanized and checked for rabies, as investigators seek more information about the woman who had sought to groom the animal. Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Inland Fisheries &amp; Wildlife/Facebook
A baby raccoon taken for a nail trim at a Petco location in Maine was euthanized and checked for rabies, as investigators seek more information about the woman who had sought to groom the animal. Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 28 (UPI) -- A baby raccoon taken for a nail trim at a Petco location in Maine was euthanized and checked for rabies, as investigators seek more information about the woman who had sought to groom the animal.

"The raccoon tested negative for rabies, so those who came in contact with the raccoon at Petco do not need to seek treatment," the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said in a news release.

Advertisement

Animals that are submitted for rabies testing are required to be euthanized first.

The woman, who has not been identified, took the raccoon to a Petco in the town of Auburn around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday where "many different people handled the raccoon and some even kissed it," authorities said.

The store manager was ultimately alerted to the presence of the raccoon and asked the woman to leave the store before contacting the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention.

"It is illegal to possess wildlife in Maine, and Petco does not trim raccoon nails," authorities said.

Raccoons are one of the most common carriers of rabies, a disease that can be lethal unless quickly treated.

Advertisement

Read More

North Korea sentenced Christian toddler to life in a prison camp; regime praises Arab world Former ice cream truck driver gets life in prison in Fla. double-murder revenge case NYC tabloid tale of machete-wielding 'woke' professor ends in arrest

Latest Headlines

Senior prank lists Maryland high school for sale on Zillow
Odd News // 2 days ago
Senior prank lists Maryland high school for sale on Zillow
May 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland high school was listed on Zillow for $42,069 in what school officials described as a senior prank.
Student's service dog gets honorary diploma in New Jersey
Odd News // 2 days ago
Student's service dog gets honorary diploma in New Jersey
May 26 (UPI) -- The graduation ceremony at New Jersey's Seton Hall University featured a diploma being presented to one very special graduate: a student's service dog.
Pizzeria offers to delay payments until after customers die
Odd News // 2 days ago
Pizzeria offers to delay payments until after customers die
May 26 (UPI) -- A New Zealand-based pizza chain is offering an unusual proposition to customers: buy now, pay when you die.
Kentucky man 'ran out of gas,' won $1 million lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Kentucky man 'ran out of gas,' won $1 million lottery prize
May 26 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man said he won a $1 million lottery jackpot thanks to what initially seemed like an unlucky event -- he ran out of gas.
Illinois graduating class features 12 sets of twins, one set of triplets
Odd News // 2 days ago
Illinois graduating class features 12 sets of twins, one set of triplets
May 26 (UPI) -- A high school graduation ceremony in the Chicago suburbs drew attention for an unusual distinction: it included 12 sets of twins and one set of triplets.
D.C. man fights to keep giant 'Transformers' statues outside his home
Odd News // 2 days ago
D.C. man fights to keep giant 'Transformers' statues outside his home
May 26 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., man is fighting to keep the giant "Transformers" statues outside his home -- and he's involved actors from the franchise in his efforts.
Mystery alligator captured in Illinois woman's garden
Odd News // 2 days ago
Mystery alligator captured in Illinois woman's garden
May 26 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Illinois were in disbelief when they responded to a call from an elderly resident and discovered a 3 1/2-foot alligator was indeed wandering her garden.
Grubby the stowaway opossum captured after nearly 2 months in Alaska
Odd News // 2 days ago
Grubby the stowaway opossum captured after nearly 2 months in Alaska
May 26 (UPI) -- An opossum that hitched a ride to Alaska in a shipping container has been caught after nearly two months and will have a new permanent home at the Alaska Zoo, officials said.
Snake slithers onto windshield of moving car in Oklahoma
Odd News // 3 days ago
Snake slithers onto windshield of moving car in Oklahoma
May 25 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma driver received a scare when a 4-foot snake emerged from under the hood of her car and slithered onto her windshield while she was driving.
California woman wins her second lottery jackpot in 10 years
Odd News // 3 days ago
California woman wins her second lottery jackpot in 10 years
May 25 (UPI) -- A California woman won a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket 10 years after she collected a $100,000 jackpot from another game.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senior prank lists Maryland high school for sale on Zillow
Senior prank lists Maryland high school for sale on Zillow
Pizzeria offers to delay payments until after customers die
Pizzeria offers to delay payments until after customers die
Student's service dog gets honorary diploma in New Jersey
Student's service dog gets honorary diploma in New Jersey
D.C. man fights to keep giant 'Transformers' statues outside his home
D.C. man fights to keep giant 'Transformers' statues outside his home
Illinois graduating class features 12 sets of twins, one set of triplets
Illinois graduating class features 12 sets of twins, one set of triplets
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement