May 26 (UPI) -- A high school graduation ceremony in the Chicago suburbs drew attention for an unusual distinction: it included 12 sets of twins and one set of triplets.

Vernon Hills High School, which held its graduation ceremony Thursday, featured 13 sets of multiples among its graduates.

"I think the neat thing about twins, in general, is they can celebrate their uniqueness in one another while also having this special bond and special comradery," Vernon Hills High School principal John Guillemot, who is also a twin, told WGN-TV. "I have a twin sister. Shout-out to Josie."

The sets of multiples account for about 8% of the senior class who graduated Thursday.

Another Illinois school, New Trier High School in Winnetka, earned two Guinness World Records in 2017 when the record-keeping organization verified that the school's sophomore class contained 45 sets of twins and one set of triplets. The school was awarded the records for most twins in the same academic year at one school and most multiples in the same academic year at one school.