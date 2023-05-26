Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe May 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland high school was listed on Zillow for $42,069 in what school officials described as a senior prank. The listing, which briefly appeared on Zillow before being removed hours later, described the 12,458-square-foot Meade High School as a "half-working jail." Advertisement "All 15 bathrooms come with sewage issues," the listing stated. "There is a nice spacious kitchen and dining room, with a private basketball court!" The listing said the property comes with "complementary trash scented air freshener and water issues!" Bob Mosier, a spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, called the listing "incredibly creative advertising." "But we are frankly stunned the listing so vastly under-estimated the value of a prime piece of real estate like this, especially one with such amazing amenities," Mosier told the Baltimore Banner. "I can't imagine that there isn't going to be a rush of bidders to snap this one up." Mosier said school officials believe the listing was a prank by seniors. He said administrators are taking it in good humor. "No one was hurt, no property was damaged and it was very creative," he said. Read More Student's service dog gets honorary diploma in New Jersey Pizzeria offers to delay payments until after customers die Kentucky man 'ran out of gas,' won $1 million lottery prize