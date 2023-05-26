Pizzeria offers to delay payments until after customers die

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 26 (UPI) -- A New Zealand-based pizza chain is offering an unusual proposition to customers: buy now, pay when you die.

Hell Pizza announced the "AfterLife Pay" promotion was inspired by "buy now, pay later" schemes adopted by several New Zealand businesses.

"We're seeing a growing number of people using the schemes to buy essential items like food, and we think it's taking it a step too far when you've got quick service restaurants like ours being asked to offer BNPL for what is considered a treat -- especially when you consider people are falling behind in their payments and 10.5% of loans in NZ are in arrears," Hell Pizza CEO Ben Cumming said on the company's website.

The pizzeria said 666 customers in New Zealand and 666 customers in Australia will be chosen for the AfterLife Pay program, which will delay payments for pizza until the customer has shuffled off this mortal coil.

"Those chosen will be invited to sign a real amendment to their wills, allowing the cost of their pizza to be collected upon death. No interest or fees will apply, and the agreement is legally binding," the website states.

Interested customers can apply for the program on Hell Pizza's website.