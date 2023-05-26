Kentucky man 'ran out of gas,' won $1 million lottery prize

|Advertisement
"I ran out of gas, and I coasted in there," Schlemmer said. "I had $40 bucks on me and bought $20 worth of gas and bought a ticket."
Schlemmer selected a $20 $1,000,000 Luck scratch-off ticket.
"I scratched it off and I looked at it and went back in the store. I showed the girls that sold it to me, and they about had a fit. The owners of the store were there, and they both started grinning," the player recalled.
The ticket was a $1 million top prize winner.
Schlemmer said he will use some of his winnings to buy a new vehicle and the rest will go into savings.
"I told the dealership I'm waiting for a big check to come in and then I hit that," he said.