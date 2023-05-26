Kentucky man 'ran out of gas,' won $1 million lottery prize

Michael Schlemmer of Corbin, Ky., credited an urgent need for gasoline with earning him a $1 million lottery jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Lottery

May 26 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man said he won a $1 million lottery jackpot thanks to what initially seemed like an unlucky event -- he ran out of gas. Michael Schlemmer of Corbin told Kentucky Lottery officials he just barely made it to the Convenient Food Mart in Corbin. Advertisement

"I ran out of gas, and I coasted in there," Schlemmer said. "I had $40 bucks on me and bought $20 worth of gas and bought a ticket."

Schlemmer selected a $20 $1,000,000 Luck scratch-off ticket.

"I scratched it off and I looked at it and went back in the store. I showed the girls that sold it to me, and they about had a fit. The owners of the store were there, and they both started grinning," the player recalled.

The ticket was a $1 million top prize winner.

Schlemmer said he will use some of his winnings to buy a new vehicle and the rest will go into savings.

"I told the dealership I'm waiting for a big check to come in and then I hit that," he said.